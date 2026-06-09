Devastating Fire In Rohtak Market Kills Three, Gutting Ten Shops

A tragic fire in Rohtak's historic D-Park market has claimed three lives and gutted ten shops, leading to urgent calls for government compensation and support for the affected families and businesses.

Key Points A fire in Rohtak's D-Park market tragically killed three people and destroyed about ten shops.

The blaze, which is believed to have started in a shoe showroom, required several hours for firefighters to bring under control.

Local MP Deepender Singh Hooda visited the site, expressing sorrow and demanding government jobs and full compensation for victims and affected shopkeepers.

The exact cause of the fire in one of Rohtak's oldest markets is currently under investigation.

Three people were killed on Tuesday in a fire in the D-Park market area of Haryana's Rohtak city, officials said. About ten shops were gutted in the blaze that struck one of the oldest markets in city, they said. "Three people have died in the incident. All are male, and their bodies have been found," Civil Lines Police Station SHO Mahender Singh said over the phone.

Investigation Underway And Calls For Compensation

D-Park market is situated close to the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. It took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. An eyewitness said panic spread in the area as the flames leapt high from the shops. The fire is believed to have started in a shoe showroom in the afternoon. Its exact cause is a matter of investigation, officials said.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda reached the spot and met with the shopkeepers whose establishments were gutted. "The news of the extensive loss of life and property in the horrific fire that occurred in the D-Park area of Rohtak is extremely heartbreaking. As soon as information about this unfortunate incident was received, I reached the spot, met with the affected shopkeepers, reassured them, and assessed the damage they had suffered," the Congress leader said on X. Hooda demanded government jobs and compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The government should provide full compensation for the damaged buildings, shops, and the goods kept in them, he said.