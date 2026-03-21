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Home  » News » Uttar Pradesh STF Assists in Arrest of Key Suspect in Rohit Shetty Firing

Uttar Pradesh STF Assists in Arrest of Key Suspect in Rohit Shetty Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 19:42 IST

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A key suspect in the Rohit Shetty house firing case has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant development in the investigation and bringing the total arrests to 14.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A key suspect, Golu Pandit, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the firing at Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai.
  • The arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended in the case to 14.
  • The Mumbai Crime Branch, with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, made the arrest.
  • Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the incident, and is also wanted in other cases.
  • Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved in the firing.

A key accused in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the number of persons arrested in the sensational incident to 14, a police official said.

Golu Pandit was nabbed by Mumbai Crime Branch with assistance from the Special Task Force of the northern state, he added.

 

"Pandit is being brought to Mumbai to be produced in court on Sunday. Further details will be shared once the accused is here," the official said.

A total of 14 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Details of the Firing Incident

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

Gang Involvement and Previous Claims

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Lonkar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

MCOCA Invoked

Police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in firing at Shetty's house.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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