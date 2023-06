Rocky and Romio, members of the Central Industrial Security Force's dog squad, retired from the CISF after years of service in New Delhi.

The sniffer dogs were awarded medals for their heroism and showered with rose petals at their farewell.

Rocky and Romio specialised in detection of explosives.

IMAGE: Rocky and Romio retired from the CISF unit after 10 years, 40 days and 9 years, 6 months of service respectively. All photographs: ANI Photo

