Rocket tails recovered after drone, missile attacks in Manipur: Police

Tails of sophisticated rockets have been recovered after recent drone and hi-tech missile attacks in Manipur, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrolling the IMA market amid the resurgence of violence, in Imphal, Manipur, September 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Manipur police dismissed the claims of Lt Gen PC Nair, a retired DG of Assam Rifles, in a recent media interview that no drones or rockets have been used in the attacks.

He had also labelled Manipur police as a "Meitei police", indicating their alleged partisan role in the ethnic strife.

Speaking to reporters, IGP (administration) K Jayanta Singh said, "The statement is an immature one and seems to be his personal view and not of the force (Assam Rifles). We strongly dismiss it. There is evidence of drone and hi-tech missile attacks. Drones have been recovered. Tails of sophisticated rockets fired on civilian areas have been recovered. Despite such evidence, it is very unfortunate that a distinguished commander would make such statements."

IGP (operations) IK Muivah said, "We want to clarify the statement that there is no Manipur police but Meitei police or Kuki police. We want to dismiss that. the Manipur police are composed of different communities including the Nagas, Meiteis, Manipuri Muslims and non-Manipuris. There are Christians, Muslims and Hindus in this force."

"The statement that the Manipur police are a Meitei police shows a myopic kind of mindset," Muivah, who hails from the Tangkhul Naga community, added.

On the drone attacks, Muivah said, "We have clarified in official media handles in connection with the drone bombings and we stand by it."

On the ongoing student protests, Muivah said, "Rallies and sit-ins are part and parcel of the democratic setup. We appeal to the students not to indulge in violence and to conduct it in a peaceful manner. Some vested groups are instigating (violence) and we are monitoring the social media channels."

He said action will be taken against those indulging in "excessiveness".

Screenshots are being taken for documentation for those who instigate violence and spread false messages with false pictures as it creates panic and confusion, he said.

Jayanta Singh said, "The crisis is very serious now. It is time when security forces are required to meet any attack in the fringe areas. The current agitation of the students has forced the deployment of security forces and spending of resources on dealing with the agitators."

During such difficult times, when security forces are needed to commit to protecting lives and properties in fringe areas from attacks, miscreants and anti-socials are taking opportunities of such an agitation to target security forces, he claimed.

A police personnel was hit by a bullet fired from protesters in Thoubal on Monday, he said.

Singh also sought the cooperation from guardians and elders to control and pacify the students.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year.

At least eight persons have died and over 12 injured in a fresh wave of violence, which included drone and missile attacks.