Robot-Assisted Surgery Revolutionises Gallbladder Operations At AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi specialists are championing robot-assisted surgery for its superior precision and control in complex gallbladder operations, marking a significant leap in surgical technology.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Robot-assisted surgery provides enhanced visualisation and instrument control, crucial for complex gallbladder operations.

AIIMS, Delhi, has extensive experience, having performed over 1,500 robot-assisted surgeries across various specialities.

The da Vinci system offers high-definition 3D views and wristed instruments, significantly aiding in difficult anatomical situations.

Experts believe robot-assisted surgery is a significant advancement, poised to eventually phase out conventional laparoscopy for gallbladder procedures.

Robotic systems assist surgeons by enhancing capabilities but do not replace their clinical judgement or understanding of anatomy.

Robot-assisted procedures can help surgeons navigate difficult gallbladder operations involving severe inflammation, dense adhesions, scarring and unexpected anatomy, with enhanced visualisation and instrument control offering greater precision, specialists at AIIMS have said.

Dr Hemanga K Bhattacharjee, Department of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS, Delhi, said, "Gallbladder surgery can be unpredictable. The extent of inflammation, adhesions and changes in anatomy are not always apparent before surgery, and what the surgeon encounters once the procedure begins can be very different from what was expected."

In such situations, robot-assisted surgery can be an ideal option with better visuals and instrument control, he said.

Enhanced Precision In Complex Procedures

The Department of Surgical Disciplines at the Delhi AIIMS has performed more than 1,500 robot-assisted surgeries across specialities, and its experience has also contributed to the use of such surgeries in gallbladder procedures, according to hospital authorities.

The da Vinci system gives the operating surgeon a high-definition three-dimensional view and wristed instruments that enable controlled movements across different angles. These features can be useful when anatomy is difficult to visualise or access.

Robotics: The Future Of Surgical Training And Evolution

Dr Asuri Krishna, head of the surgery department at Delhi AIIMS, said robot-assisted surgery can play an important role for surgeons learning minimally invasive surgery.

"The technology provides a different way of understanding anatomy and performing movements, which can help upcoming surgeons build their skills and confidence as they progress through their learning curve," Dr Krishna said

Dr Sunil Chumber, head of the Department of Surgical Disciplines at the institute, has witnessed the evolution of gallbladder surgery from open surgery and mini-laparotomy to conventional laparoscopy, and now robot-assisted surgery.

"Having worked through all these stages of gallbladder surgery, I have seen how each approach has changed the way we operate. After doing laparoscopic surgery for so many years, I believe robot-assisted surgery is a significant step forward. In my experience, it is a superior surgical platform," Dr Chumber said.

The doctor said he is confident that there will be a fundamental shift in gallbladder surgery with the innovation.

"... eventually, gallbladder surgery will be performed robotically and conventional laparoscopy will be phased out," he said.

Every generation of surgery builds on what came before it.

"Laparoscopy was a major advancement in its time, but having worked with robotic-assisted surgery, I believe robotics is the next step in that evolution," he said.

The experts noted that control of the robotic system remains with the operating surgeon throughout the procedure, and it does not replace the surgeon's understanding of anatomy or clinical judgement.