Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress in UP

April 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday said that he would campaign for the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra is the husband of Congress party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Vadra said that he will also be present with his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi during their filing of nominations.

On being asked if he will campaign for Congress party for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Vadra told ANI, "Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi)."

When asked if he will go to Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies at the time of filing of nominations by Rahul and Sonia, Vadra said, "Yes."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency on April 10 and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on April 11.

The polls in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held in the fifth phase of poll on May 6, while the process of filing of nomination will start on April 10 and will continue till April 18.

Presently, Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19.

Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.