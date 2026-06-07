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Unidentified Robbers Target Elderly Man In Kerala Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 13:32 IST

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In a shocking home invasion in Mullakkara, Thrissur, an elderly man was tied up and robbed of valuable gold ornaments and cash, prompting a swift police investigation into the high-value theft.

Key Points

  • An elderly man in Mullakkara, Thrissur, was tied up and robbed of gold and cash by three unidentified persons.
  • The robbers stole 45.5 sovereigns of gold, valued at approximately Rs 49.5 lakh, and Rs 50,000 in cash.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the 72-year-old resident, Somasekharan, was alone at home.
  • Police are investigating the crime, examining CCTV footage and tracking vehicles near the National Highway, as the suspects reportedly spoke Hindi.

Three unidentified persons broke into a house, tied up an elderly resident and made away with gold ornaments and cash at Mullakkara here in the early hours of Sunday, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at the residence of Somasekharan (72) at around 2.30 am. Police officials said Somasekharan was alone at home as his wife and daughter had gone to a relative's house.

Police Launch Investigation

The accused allegedly gained entry into the house after breaking open the lock of a rear door. After collecting gold ornaments kept in an almirah, the trio woke up Somasekharan, tied his hands and assaulted him, police said. They also took away the gold chain and ring he was wearing before fleeing the scene.

 

In all, 45.5 sovereigns of gold worth around Rs 49.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash were stolen from the house, police said. After managing to free himself, Somasekharan informed the police. A team from Mannuthy police station reached the spot and launched an investigation.

According to police, Somasekharan told investigators that the three men were speaking in Hindi. As the house is located near the National Highway, police are examining CCTV footage and tracking vehicles that passed through the area around the time of the incident, officials said. Mannuthy police have registered a case and a detailed investigation is under way.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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