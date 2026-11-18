The Bombay high court has strongly criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its selective approach to road cleanliness, questioning why Mumbai's streets are only spruced up for VIP visits while ordinary citizens face neglect.

IMAGE: The court urged the BMC to implement permanent cleanliness drives instead of temporary shows for dignitaries. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Bombay high court on Wednesday criticised the BMC for sprucing up Mumbai's roads exclusively for VIP visits.

Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale cited Ballard Estate's thorough cleaning for important guests, questioning why Mumbaikars don't get similar treatment.

The bench also called for aggressive public awareness campaigns against littering and stricter enforcement of the plastic bag ban.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on December 7.

The Bombay high court on Wednesday pulled up the BMC for sprucing up Mumbai's roads only during VIP visits, questioning why ordinary citizens are denied the same civic upkeep.

High court Questions Selective Cleanliness

Hearing a matter related to civic conditions in the city, a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale cited the example of south Mumbai's Ballard Estate, noting that the area had been thoroughly cleaned and washed with water ahead of the arrival of important guests.

"Look at Ballard Estate. How shining and polished it is. You have cleaned the streets with water because some important guests have come. Why should Mumbaikars not have such roads?" the court asked the civic body.

While the bench did not name the VIP guests, Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine, who are currently in the city, had visited the Ballard Estate area in south Mumbai on Monday.

It was sad that a constitutional court had to deal with the issue of huge amounts of garbage lying on public roads and streets, the HC noted, and said if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wanted, it could do wonders.

"When important people visit the city, the BMC spruces the streets up. Why can't this be done at all times for the people living in this city? Instead of indulging in such a two-day temporary show that our roads are neat and clean, the BMC can have a permanent show," the bench remarked.

Call For Permanent Civic Upkeep And Awareness

Such cleanliness should be everywhere and at all times, the court said, adding that it cannot be limited to places visited by important people.

The court also urged the civic body and the Maharashtra government to raise awareness about the ill-effects of throwing garbage on public streets and asked them to consider a stricter implementation of the ban on plastic bags.

"We need aggressive campaigns to raise awareness among the general public. Look at the amount of plastic bags strewn on roads. Even during monsoon, tonnes of plastic are thrown back from the sea," the bench said while hearing a petition raising concerns over air pollution and emission of toxic gases near a dumping ground at Kanjurmarg in the eastern suburbs.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 7.