Ro Khanna gathers support for 2028 Presidential bid

As the 2028 US presidential election cycle begins to stir, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna is emerging as a significant progressive contender, with a new group forming to support his potential bid for the White House.

IMAGE: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. Photograph: Ro Khanna on Facebook

Key Points Focus has shifted to the 2028 US presidential polls after the midterm elections.

Allies of Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna have launched 'Run Ro' to build support for his potential 2028 candidacy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed reports on Thursday of his resignation for a presidential bid, stating he will remain with the Trump administration.

Khanna, a fifth-term lawmaker and co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign, is a favourite among progressives.

Khanna is attending a meeting of prominent Democrats next week to chart the future course of the party, alongside other potential presidential candidates.

After the midterm elections, focus has now shifted to the 2028 United States presidential polls, with allies of Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna trying to whip up support for his candidacy and reports projecting Secretary of State Marco Rubio making a bid for the top executive post.

A section of the media reported on Thursday that Rubio may resign from the Trump Administration for a possible presidential bid.

However, Rubio dismissed the reports, asserting that he would be part of the Trump administration until the end of his term.

Working for President Trump until the end of his term has 'always been my plan', he said in an interview with The New York Times.

"I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you," Rubio said, responding to reports of his imminent exit from the Trump cabinet.

Ro Khanna's Emerging Presidential Bid

For Khanna, former Congressman Jamaal Bowman and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst launched the group -- 'Run Ro' - which can raise money from donors and begin building support for a Khanna candidacy while he continues to weigh a 2028 bid.

"By launching now, we are trying to ensure that the presidential primary debate is framed from a progressive populist perspective," Konst told NBC News.

The challenges facing a possible Khanna candidacy are immense. Only one person was ever elected to the presidency directly from the House: James Garfield in 1880.

Khanna, a fifth-term lawmaker, has made headlines with bipartisan efforts to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and to end the war in Iran.

"We need America's Next New Deal. Whether I run or support someone else is something I will decide with my family after the holidays," Khanna said in a statement to NBC News.

Progressive Support And Early Campaign Steps

Khanna was a co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign and is also a favourite of progressives around the country.

Philadelphia-born Khanna has been travelling to early primary states for months.

Democratic Leaders Convene For Party's Future

Khanna and his fellow party leaders, Senators Cory Booker and Chris Van Hollen, are joining a gathering of prominent Democrats in Denver next week to chart the future course of the party.

The meeting will take place from November 12 to 14 and is being hosted by Majority Democrats, a group formed last year by largely moderate elected officials and other high-profile Democrats who say they are 'committed to reshaping and growing the Democratic Party'.

Other possible presidential candidates such as former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Senators Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Chris Murphy of Connecticut are also attending the meeting.