Rlys asks X to remove disturbing photos, videos of Delhi stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 21, 2025 23:26 IST

The railway ministry has asked social media platform X to remove a few pictures of the February 15 stampede incidents at the New Delhi Railway Station which outrage women's modesty as well as those that contain gory photos or videos, railway sources said.

IMAGE: People stand at platform no. 14 of New Delhi railway station hours after the stampede. Photograph: ANI on X

Eighteen passengers lost their lives and several others were injured when a stampede took place on the stairs near platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station allegedly due to confusion on the announcement of two Prayagraj-bound trains.

According to the sources, the decision was taken after some stampede-affected family members requested the ministry to initiate the process as the pictures and videos are disrespectful to the deceased, and very disturbing and traumatising to the survivors and their relatives.

 

"We received only one picture from a concerned person who requested it to be removed. We initiated our efforts to identify more such videos/pictures and found at least half-a-dozen were in circulation.

"We sent all that to X asking it to remove similar images and videos from its platform. The direction was issued a day after the incident, i.e., February 16," a railway official said, adding that after issuing a notice, the firm is supposed to initiate action within 36 hours.

He said the purpose is to uphold the rights and dignity of those, especially females, who lost their lives in the recent stampede.

"Some photos and videos which have been in circulation on X outrageously showed body parts of deceased women," a senior official from the Railway Board said.

He added, "People who shot those videos or took pictures were oblivious to the fact that they were capturing photos that were traumatic for their families and relatives. Hence, we have asked X to remove such content."

On December 24 last year, the ministry gazetted a notification under which it empowered its executive director, (Information and Publicity) to issue notices to such platforms if they carry information related to railways which is prohibited under any law.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
