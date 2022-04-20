News
Rediff.com  » News » RLD chief meets Azam Khan's family amid Muslim leaders' rift with ally SP

RLD chief meets Azam Khan's family amid Muslim leaders' rift with ally SP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 20, 2022 20:11 IST
Amid signs of discontent among Muslim leaders with the Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met the family of jailed SP legislator Azam Khan and promised to keep in touch with them.

IMAGE: RLD president Jayant Chaudhary during a meeting with SP leader Azam Khan's family in Rampur, April 20, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy @jayantrld/Twitter

Earlier this month, Azam Khan's spokesperson Fasahat Ali Khan had accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring the senior legislator and the Muslim community, sparking speculation of a rift in Uttar Pradesh's main opposition party.

 

Chaudhary met Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma and his son Abdullah Azam at their home in Rampur.

"The displeasure of the family is with the system," the RLD leader told reporters after the closed-door meeting.

"The family is going through tough times and I am here (in Rampur) to meet them because of my personal attachment with the family. I will remain in touch with them," he said.

Khan is lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 in connection with cases of criminal intimidation, encroachment and theft.

He won the recent assembly elections from Rampur Sadar for the 10th time while his son Abdullah bagged the district's Suar seat.

Azam Khan's spokesperson Fasahat Ali Khan recently said though Muslims voted overwhelmingly for the SP, Akhilesh Yadav never uttered a word for the community.

The spokesperson had indicated that he was speaking in his personal capacity but wanted Azam Khan to take a 'decision,' apparently on staying with the SP.

Commenting on the recent developments, Chaudhary said, "It has nothing to do with opposing anyone. There is freedom to voice one's views even in the party. I have no say on the issue. I have only come here (in Rampur) because of my personal attachment with the family."

Recently, RLD state president Masood Ahmed resigned saying that Chaudhary was not speaking openly on issues related to the minority community.

RLD secretary Tariq Parvez also quit the party's minority cell on Tuesday, accusing the party president of not taking up issues related to Muslims.

When asked about the resignations, the RLD leader said, "I recently came to know about this. Sometimes small issues remain unanswered and often don't reach me. I will call them for a meeting."

On the bulldozing of 'illegal' property across UP of people accused of crime, Chaudhary asked if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or the police decide if anyone is guilty or not.

"Otherwise there is no need for a judiciary in this country," he said.

"If the country has a Constitution and the judiciary, and the rights of the citizens are still intact, these things should not have happened," he added.

Thirty-four Muslims won in the recent UP Assembly polls. Out of them, 32 are from the SP and the remaining two from the RLD.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
