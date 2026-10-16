PhD Scholar, RJD MLA's Cousin, Murdered In Bihar

A PhD scholar and cousin of RJD MLA Chandrashekhar Yadav was tragically shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar's Madhepura district on Friday, prompting a police investigation and calls for swift justice.

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Key Points A 25-year-old PhD scholar, Prince Ranjan, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Madhepura, Bihar, on Friday.

Ranjan was a cousin of RJD MLA and former Bihar minister Chandrashekhar Yadav.

The incident occurred around noon near a brick kiln while Ranjan was en route to a university.

MLA Chandrashekhar Yadav alleged the shooting happened during an attempt to snatch Ranjan's mobile phones.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the shooters and further investigation is underway.

A 25-year-old PhD scholar, a cousin of RJD MLA Chandrashekhar Yadav, was shot dead allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar's Madhepura district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Prince Ranjan of Inarwa village in Ghailarh police station area, they said.

Investigation Underway In Scholar's Murder

SDPO Ajay Kumar Singh said raids were being conducted to arrest the shooters.

Ranjan was en route to a university on a motorcycle around noon when he was shot in the back near the Gorhiari brick kiln under Madhepura Sadar police station limits, the officials said.

Singh said further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

Yadav, also a former Bihar minister, claimed that the assailants fired the bullets while attempting to snatch Ranjan's mobile phones.

He said the administration should conduct a speedy trial and ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

"Adequate police deployment should also be made at desolate places so that such incidents do not recur," the MLA said.