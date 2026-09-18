Rival Trinamool factions get new names, symbols for bypolls

Amidst a significant internal split, the Election Commission has allocated distinct names and symbols to the rival Trinamool Congress factions, impacting the upcoming West Bengal bypolls and the political landscape.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Election Commission allotted new names and symbols to rival Trinamool Congress factions for upcoming West Bengal bypolls.

Mamata Banerjee's group is named 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' with 'Football Player' symbol.

Arup Roy's faction is 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' with 'Envelope' as its symbol.

The interim order addresses the urgent need for party identification during the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

This decision follows a significant internal rebellion and split within the TMC after the recent Assembly elections.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of Trinamool Congress on Friday got the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress', while its rival group led by Arup Roy got the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' ahead of the October 6 bypolls to two assembly constituencies in West Bengal, an Election Commission order said.

According to the order, the Mamata faction got 'Football Player' as its election symbol, while the group led by Roy got 'Envelope' as its poll emblem.

In an interim order issued on Thursday night, the Election Commission directed the two sides, locked in a dispute over who gets to use the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name, not to use the party name and its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (two flowers with grass) symbol for the upcoming bypolls, and asked them to submit their preferred names and emblems by Friday morning.

EC's Interim Arrangement For Bypolls

The EC said the proposed names could be similar to AITC, while the symbols must be chosen from a list of free or available symbols notified for Independents and registered unrecognised political parties.

Assembly bypolls to Nandigram in East Medinipur district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district are scheduled for October 6, with vote counting on October 9.

The poll panel said the time available was not enough to complete the proceedings under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, but noted the urgency for party name and symbol for the by-elections.

The EC said the interim arrangement was made specifically to cover the upcoming bypolls and would remain in force until the dispute is finally determined under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order.

TMC's Internal Rebellion And Split

The EC order comes against the backdrop of a rebellion in the TMC legislature party after the assembly poll defeat in May, which later spread to Parliament.

In June, 58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly instead of the Mamata camp nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, and secured recognition from the Speaker, marking the party's first split in its 28-year history.

Five days later, the revolt reached Parliament, with 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joining the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and writing to Speaker Om Birla backing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance as a 'separate bloc', deepening the rupture in the party's parliamentary ranks.

The move is a setback for Mamata, whose hand-drawn symbol has been central to TMC's journey since its formation in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress.

The symbol became a potent expression of the party's grassroots identity for the last 28 years.

The bypolls were necessitated as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, and chose to vacate Nandigram, while Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Humayun Kabir won from both Naoda and Rejinagar, and decided to give up the Rejinagar seat.