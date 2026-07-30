Rishikesh's Glass Bridge Draws Tourists

Glimpses of Rishikesh's newly constructed Bajrang Setu glass bridge.

Key Points The Bajrang Setu Glass Bridge has emerged as a new tourist attraction overlooking the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Public Works Department officials are finalising standard operating procedures before introducing a user fee for visitors.

The transparent skywalk is expected to boost tourism while regulating visitor access through an organised entry system.

Bajrang Setu, India's first glass-floor cable suspension bridge, a new landmark in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. It is a modern replacement for the iconic Lakshman Jhula, which was shut down due to safety concerns.

Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore, the 132 metre long and 8 metre wide bridge links Tapovan in Tehri Garhwal with Jonk in Pauri Garhwal.

It has been designed to accommodate both pedestrians and two-wheelers with a dedicated steel roadway running through the centre and transparent glass walkways on either side, offering visitors panoramic views of the Ganga below.

The glass viewing sections are expected to remain open every day from 6 am to 10 pm while the central lane for two-wheelers will be accessible round the clock without any charge.

Visitors wishing to experience the glass floor walkways are expected to pay an entry fee of about Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children.

At a glance

Location : Across the Ganga river, connecting Tapovan (Tehri Garhwal) and Jonk (Pauri Garhwal), Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

: Across the Ganga river, connecting Tapovan (Tehri Garhwal) and Jonk (Pauri Garhwal), Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Bridge length : 132 metres.

: 132 metres. Width : 8 metres.

: 8 metres. Design : Central steel deck for two-wheelers with glass-floored pedestrian walkways on both sides.

: Central steel deck for two-wheelers with glass-floored pedestrian walkways on both sides. Glass walkway timings : 6 am to 10 pm daily.

: 6 am to 10 pm daily. Central roadway : Open 24 hours and free to use.

: Open 24 hours and free to use. Expected entry fee: Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children for access to the glass-floor sections.

IMAGE: A view of the newly constructed Bajrang Setu glass bridge in Rishikesh on July 29. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A close-up view of the Bajrang Setu glass bridge. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Tourists visit the newly constructed Bajrang Setu glass bridge. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff