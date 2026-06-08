Two Wanted Bihar Criminals Arrested After Rishikesh Police Encounter

Rishikesh Police have successfully apprehended two wanted criminals from Bihar, Aamir and Anwarul Haq, following a dramatic encounter during a Char Dham Yatra security check, linking them to a local shooting and a fatal robbery in Bihar.

Key Points Two wanted criminals from Bihar, Aamir and Anwarul Haq, were arrested in Rishikesh after a police encounter.

The accused sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and are currently receiving medical treatment.

They were wanted for a shooting incident in Rishikesh on June 4 and a fatal robbery in Sitamarhi, Bihar.

The encounter took place during a vehicle checking drive aimed at enhancing security for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

Police recovered weapons and cash from the suspects, who now face new charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Two wanted criminals from Bihar were arrested following an encounter in the Natraj Chowk area of Rishikesh, officials said on Monday.

The accused, who were wanted for a recent shooting in Rishikesh and a fatal robbery in Bihar, sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire and are currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Police Encounter Details

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said the encounter took place during a vehicle checking drive conducted to ensure security and crime control for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

A team spotted two suspicious men with their faces covered riding a black motorcycle without a registration plate from the Dhalwala side. When signalled to stop, the motorcyclists accelerated, rammed through a police barrier, and fled towards the Haridwar Bypass.

The police team chased the suspects while alerting nearby police stations. The duo tried to escape into a forest area near the railway line close to Khand Gaon, where their motorcycle skidded and fell.

The suspects then opened fire on the police team with an intent to kill, striking the side mirror of the police vehicle. The team then retaliated, injuring both suspects.

The police recovered a factory-made pistol, a country-made pistol, live ammunition, empty cartridges, and Rs 1,500 cash from the accused. The motorcycle has also been seized.

Criminals Identified And Charges

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aamir (22), a resident of Muzaffarpur, and Anwarul Haq (24), alias Anwar, a native of Sitamarhi currently residing in Delhi.

Initial investigations revealed that both suspects were wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Rishikesh on June 4.

The duo and their associate named Waseem had opened fire on locals in the Bhuttowala area following a dispute over drinking alcohol on the pavement, leaving two residents injured.

While Waseem was arrested by the police soon after, Aamir and Anwarul had been hiding in nearby forests and were attempting to flee Rishikesh on Sunday night when they were intercepted.

Bihar Robbery And Murder Connection

Anwarul was also wanted for a robbery and murder case in Bihar's Sitamarhi. The suspect, along with Waseem and another accomplice, had shot and killed a man during a robbery, escaping with around Rs 3.5 lakh. They had fled to Rishikesh to evade the Bihar Police and to distribute the looted money.

Following Sunday night's encounter, the Rishikesh Police has registered a fresh case against the duo under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for the attack on the police personnel.