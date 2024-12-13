News
Home  » News » Rijiju warns Mahua Moitra over Judge Loya mention in Lok Sabha

Rijiju warns Mahua Moitra over Judge Loya mention in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 13, 2024 18:52 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's reference to the death of judge B H Loya 'long before his time' created uproar in Lok Sabha on Friday as Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court, and warned of 'appropriate parliamentary action'.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Participating in a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Moitra made a passing, but contentious, remarks on Loya's death as she attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly targeting institutions and opposition leaders to silence critical voices.

The House was adjourned briefly twice due to the uproar over the matter.

 

BJP member Nishikant Dubey first raised the issue after her speech was over.

He also objected to her criticism of former chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who recently retired, for a host of reasons, including receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence during the Ganapati festival.

Dubey accused Moitra of making insinuation about Loya's death.

Rijiju said the case is settled and the TMC MP's remarks were very serious. There is no question of any link or interference, he added.

The Supreme Court, while hearing some pleas, had ruled out any foul play in the death of Loya, saying he had died of natural causes.

His death in 2014 had created a major row following a media report alleging foul play, as he was hearing a politically sensitive case.

After looking into the matter, the apex court had said there was no merit in PILs alleging foul play.

Rijiju, also the parliamentary affairs minister said, "We will take appropriate parliamentary action. You cannot escape. You are setting a very wrong precedent."

Speaker Om Birla said he will look into the records.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
