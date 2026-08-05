Rijiju, Rahul meet amid Parl deadlock, discuss delimitation bill

Kiren Rijiju met Rahul Gandhi to break the persistent deadlock plaguing the Lok Sabha's monsoon session.

IMAGE: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju meets LoP Rahul Gandhi in an effort to break the deadlock in the House. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Delimitation Bill and FCRA Bill, aiming to resolve the Lok Sabha deadlock.

The meeting, described as a 'confidence-building measure', also included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress MPs.

Rijiju plans to engage with other opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, to find a resolution.

The Lok Sabha has faced continuous disruptions since the Monsoon session began on July 20, with five bills passed without discussion.

Speaker Om Birla criticised the Opposition's sloganeering, stating it lowers the dignity of the House and prevents important Question Hour discussions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and discussed the proposed Delimitation Bill and the FCRA bill in an effort to break the deadlock in the House, sources said.

The sources said the meeting, which took place at Gandhi's office in Parliament House, was a "confidence-building measure" from the government's side.

Key Discussions and Attendees

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the meeting, which lasted for about 50 minutes, the sources said.

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and K C Venugopal joined the meeting later, they said. According to sources, the meeting discussed all issues, including the proposed Delimitation bill. The contentious FCRA bill also figured during the meeting.

It was Rijiju's second meeting with Gandhi in last 10 days.

Government's Outreach Efforts

After meeting Gandhi, Rijiju also met Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in Parliament House.

Sources said Rijiju will also reach out to other opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in an effort to break the deadlock.

Parliamentary Disruptions Continue

Since the Monsoon session began on July 20, the Lok Sabha has not been able to complete its Question Hour. Five bills have been passed without discussion amid din.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday as the Opposition continued their sloganeering over various issues, including police action against students.

Speaker's Concerns Over Conduct

As soon as the House met, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to go back to their seats and allow the House to take up the Question Hour.

"Sloganeering, whether inside or outside the House, is not good for democracy. By showing placards and sloganeering you are lowering the dignity of the House," Birla told Opposition members.

Birla said many members have approached him saying that important questions are listed but the House is not able to take up the Question Hour due to the disruption created by the Opposition in the ongoing Monsoon Session.