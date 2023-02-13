Right-wing outfits crack down on Valentine's Day in Mangaluru

Ahead of Valentine's Day, some right-wing organisations in Mangaluru have come out against the celebrations which they say are not in tune with India's culture and traditions.

The city's restaurants, gift stores and flower vendors have made arrangements for February 14 hoping to do some brisk business. Many of them have made special offers on the day for couples.

The Bajrang Dal has asked the gift centres not to sell any items that entices the youth to celebrate the day.

In a statement, Bajrang Dal district convenor Naveen Moodushedde said western culture is challenging Indian customs and trying to attract the young generation towards them.

He alleged that unethical activities are taking place in the name of Valentine's Day and urged the city police to take action against those who indulge in "inappropriate behaviour" in public spaces.

The Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samiti has also demanded that Valentine's Day celebrations should not be allowed in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the city police commissioner, Samiti leader Bhavya Gowda said young women are being harassed under the guise of Valentine's Day.