Rift in Manipur BJP as attacks on Cong MP 'backfire'

The Manipur BJP is facing significant internal disquiet and public backlash after its strategy of attacking Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations at JNU appears to have inadvertently boosted his popularity among the state's youth.

IMAGE: Congress MP Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipur BJP leaders acknowledge that public attacks on Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam have backfired, increasing his popularity, particularly among Meitei youth.

Akoijam was dismissed from JNU on October 9 over sexual harassment complaints, which he denies, calling the action politically motivated.

BJP's women's wing and other party units organised protests in October, demanding Akoijam's resignation, but these actions led to public demonstrations in his support.

Congress leaders, including state president Ibobi, have defended Akoijam, accusing the BJP of political opportunism and diverting attention from ethnic conflict.

Akoijam's significant victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls against the BJP candidate in Inner Manipur underscores his strong political influence.

Disquiet is growing within the Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party over the party's handling of the controversy surrounding Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, with some senior leaders acknowledging that public attacks on him have backfired at a time when his popularity has been on the rise, particularly among the youth in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

BJP's Strategy Backfires

While senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, his predecessor N Biren Singh and state party president A Sharda Devi, publicly criticised Akoijam following his dismissal from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over sexual harassment complaints, party MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh struck a different note, expressing trust in the Congress MP and praising his efforts to raise Manipur's concerns in Parliament.

"Look, we should not have made personal attacks on Bimol. It has backfired totally. BJP state president Sharda Devi became overzealous and took out a rally against Bimol over the issue. It was a complete miscalculation of ground reality," a top BJP leader told PTI.

Senior party leaders concede in private that Akoijam's popularity has risen sharply in recent months, with some describing his appeal among the valley's youth as 'unmatched'.

They believe the party should have handled the controversy with greater prudence.

The concerns have also been conveyed by BJP youth workers, who have approached senior leaders with similar feedback and sought guidance on how to counter the Congress MP's growing influence, sources said.

Internal Party Divisions

It is learnt that one senior leader advised them to highlight the Congress central leadership's opposition to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), seeking to draw a contrast with Akoijam's forceful advocacy for the exercise in Manipur.

Not all BJP leaders, however, are convinced that Akoijam's growing public profile will translate into a sustained political challenge.

Some believe that factionalism within the Manipur Congress, particularly the influence of the party's old guard led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, could constrain his rise within the organisation.

Sources within the Congress also acknowledge that the MP's biggest political challenge may come from within his own party.

The JNU Allegations And Political Fallout

The JNU dismissed Akoijam, a former professor, on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment complaints lodged by 11 female students. Akoijam has denied the allegations, questioned the procedure followed by the university and described the action as politically motivated.

On October 10, the BJP's women's wing organised a protest march towards Congress Bhavan in Imphal, demanding his resignation from Parliament.

Khemchand also demanded that he step down, while Biren questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support for him.

The BJP's response extended beyond Manipur. On October 13, a delegation of BJP women MPs, including Sharda Devi, met President Droupadi Murmu seeking intervention.

The party's women's wing also staged protests in Delhi and elsewhere, while its youth wing organised another march in Imphal on October 16.

There were public demonstrations in Akoijam's support too.

Akoijam's Rising Popularity And Electoral Success

On October 14, a large number of people, predominantly youths, marched towards the BJP's state headquarters in Imphal, accusing the ruling party of politically targeting the MP.

Some protesters attempted to enter the party office but were stopped by police.

Another group staged a sit-in outside Akoijam's residence, with some participants saying they had no political affiliation and believed the MP was being unfairly targeted.

Robindro Singh, while publicly expressing trust and respect for Akoijam, also urged him to seek legal recourse to clear his name.

The Manipur Congress has defended its parliamentarian, with state party president Ibobi accusing the BJP of attempting to derive political mileage from the allegations and divert attention from the continuing ethnic conflict.

Ibobi questioned the timing of the allegations, while maintaining that the law should take its course.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam on October 11 in connection with the sexual harassment allegations. He subsequently appeared before investigators and said he would challenge his dismissal through legal means.

Akoijam's electoral performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is another factor cited by BJP insiders in assessing his political influence.

The former academic defeated BJP candidate Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh in Inner Manipur by 1,09,801 votes, securing 3,74,017 votes against the BJP candidate's 2,64,216.

In Singjamei, the assembly constituency represented by incumbent Chief Minister Khemchand Singh, Akoijam secured 9,386 votes against 3,937 polled by the BJP candidate, a lead of 5,449 votes.