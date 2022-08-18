News
Rediff.com  » News » Rift in JD-U, sulking MLA wants party minister sacked

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 18, 2022 13:51 IST
All is seemingly not well within the newly sworn-in Bihar government with Janata Dal-United MLA Bima Bharti taking a dig at her party colleague and five-time MLA Leshi Singh who was inducted as the Minister of Food and consumer protection in the Bihar government.

IMAGE: JD-U MLA Bima Bharti. Photograph: ANI

Bharti is apparently miffed at not being included into the cabinet after Singh was on Tuesday in the cabinet expansion inducted for the third time as minister.

 

"I'm upset with only JD-U MLA Leshi Singh that she's always chosen in the cabinet. What does the CM see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings disrepute against the party. Why are we not heard? Is it because we're from a backward caste?" said JD-U MLA Bima Bharti.

"If she is not removed from the post of minister, I will resign from the party. If my allegation against her is wrong then I will resign as an MLA," Bharti said.

