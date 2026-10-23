Family Alleges Police Negligence In Rickshaw Puller's Murder

A 30-year-old rickshaw puller was tragically stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, prompting his family to allege police negligence in the ongoing murder investigation.

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Key Points A 30-year-old rickshaw puller, Ranjit Singh, was allegedly stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on October 20.

Ranjit's father alleges police negligence in the investigation, claiming two men were involved in the attack.

The accused allegedly fled, abandoning their motorcycle at the crime scene.

The family claims police misinformed them about the accused's production in Rohini court.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A 30-year-old rickshaw puller was allegedly stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri here after he returned home from watching Dussehra celebrations, with his father alleging police negligence in the investigation, officials said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Singh, had returned home from a Ramlila ground around 11 pm on October 20, they said.

Family Alleges Police Negligence

He was preparing to have dinner when a man called him outside and took him along, his father, Ranveer Singh, said. When Ranjit did not return, his mother went out looking for him but could not find him, the family said.

Police said around 4 am, the family received information that Ranjit had been stabbed in northwest Delhi.

They rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood, with stab wounds near his heart and on his right hand, his father alleged.

Ranveer said his son was unmarried and worked as a rickshaw puller to support the family. He claimed the family had no enmity with anyone and alleged that two men were involved in the attack. Police said the accused allegedly fled after abandoning their motorcycle at the spot.

The father said the motorcycle was now parked at the police station and that police had told the family it was stolen. The family also claimed that when they went to Rohini court after being told the accused would be produced there, the station house officer told them the accused had already left.

The family has demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.