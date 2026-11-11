Home  » News » Delhi Police Suspect Murder After Rickshaw Puller Found Dead

Delhi Police Suspect Murder After Rickshaw Puller Found Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 11, 2026 14:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Police in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri are investigating the suspected murder of a 62-year-old rickshaw puller, Govardhan, whose body was discovered in a drain on Wednesday with suspicious injury marks.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 62-year-old rickshaw puller was found dead in a drain in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday.
  • Police suspect murder due to injury marks on the body and the recovery of a stick near the scene.
  • The deceased was identified as Govardhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who had left home for work around 4.30.
  • Locals spotted the body in the morning and alerted the police, leading to a crime and forensic team investigation.
  • A murder case has been registered, and the body has been sent for postmortem examination as police launch an investigation.

A 62-year-old rickshaw puller was found dead in a drain in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday, with police suspecting murder.

Investigation Underway In Jahangirpuri Murder Case

The deceased was identified as Govardhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri. A stick was also recovered near the body, which police suspect may have been used in the crime.

 

The body was spotted by locals in the drain in the morning, after which they alerted the police.

A police team, accompanied by crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and recovered the body.

A preliminary examination revealed injury marks on the body, raising suspicion that the victim was beaten to death before his body was dumped in the drain, officials said.

According to his family members, Govardhan had left home around 4.30 for work.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

jahangirpuri murderdelhi crimerickshaw puller deathgovardhanpolice investigation

More From Rediff

4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection

An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection
Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys

Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys

Related Stories

Family Alleges Police Negligence In Rickshaw Puller's Murder

Family Alleges Police Negligence In Rickshaw Puller's Murder

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled