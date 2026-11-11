Delhi Police Suspect Murder After Rickshaw Puller Found Dead

Police in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri are investigating the suspected murder of a 62-year-old rickshaw puller, Govardhan, whose body was discovered in a drain on Wednesday with suspicious injury marks.

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Key Points A 62-year-old rickshaw puller was found dead in a drain in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday.

Police suspect murder due to injury marks on the body and the recovery of a stick near the scene.

The deceased was identified as Govardhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who had left home for work around 4.30.

Locals spotted the body in the morning and alerted the police, leading to a crime and forensic team investigation.

A murder case has been registered, and the body has been sent for postmortem examination as police launch an investigation.

A 62-year-old rickshaw puller was found dead in a drain in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday, with police suspecting murder.

Investigation Underway In Jahangirpuri Murder Case

The deceased was identified as Govardhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri. A stick was also recovered near the body, which police suspect may have been used in the crime.

The body was spotted by locals in the drain in the morning, after which they alerted the police.

A police team, accompanied by crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and recovered the body.

A preliminary examination revealed injury marks on the body, raising suspicion that the victim was beaten to death before his body was dumped in the drain, officials said.

According to his family members, Govardhan had left home around 4.30 for work.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.