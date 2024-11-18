RG Kar murder: Why did police blow horn outside Kolkata court?

The Kolkata police on Monday brought RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy to Sealdah court in a vehicle but kept blowing its horn to prevent journalists from hearing his voice.

IMAGE: People take part in a protest rally demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Roy had made certain remarks against former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and claimed his innocence when he was being taken out of the prison van before being produced before Sealdah court on November 11, the opening day of the trial.

To prevent Roy from speaking during Monday's appearance, the police constantly honked the vehicle's horn as he was escorted to the court building, eyewitnesses said.

Monday marked the fifth day that Roy had been presented before the court as part of the ongoing trial, which is being heard in-camera on a day-to-day basis.

Three persons deposed before the court during the day, sources said.

So far, 12 witnesses have testified in the trial, which is being conducted under additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case following an order from the Calcutta high court.

The body of the on-duty doctor, who had been working at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was discovered in the seminar room of the facility on August 9.

The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim.

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and erstwhile officer in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal were produced before another judge of the court during the day.

The additional chief judicial magistrate extended the judicial remand of Ghosh and Mondal till December 2 after hearing the lawyers of both parties.

They were arrested by the CBI on the charge of alleged tampering of evidence in the rape-murder case.