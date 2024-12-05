RG Kar case: Victim's parents 'unhappy' with BJP

The parents of the doctor, who was raped and murdered at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital about four months back, on Thursday expressed unhappiness over the role of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in demanding justice for their daughter.

IMAGE: Junior doctors and others take out a protest march demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

They also said that they would hit the street over the issue.

"It seems that the torture and murder of our daughter have been forgotten by the principal opposition party of West Bengal. But we cannot forget our daughter. We will protest on the road. Common people are with us. Junior doctors are with us.

"We will participate in a rally to (health department headquarters) Swastha Bhavan called by Junior Doctors Front tomorrow," the father of the deceased said.

Her mother said the reinstatement of some of the junior doctors, who are accused of patronising a threat culture in state medical colleges, in the West Bengal Medical Council, raised doubt about the intent to bring to book all those responsible for the incident.

"But we will not sit indoors. Even if someone is under the impression that the movement for Abhaya (the symbolic name given to the deceased R G Kar medic) will fizzle out, we will not let that happen. Our friends will not let that happen," she said.

The parents had visited BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly on November 26.

"We must keep political interests aside and seek the truth behind the incident. We demand exemplary punishment for those behind the crime," Adhikari had said.

The parents also opened a Facebook account named 'Truth and Justice : Voice for R G Kar Victim'.

'We are standing strong but we can't do it alone. Your voice, your support and your love can make all the difference. Let's unite to shine a light on injustice and demand what's right. Together we can bring hope and accountability....Please stand with us. Share, speak and support,' they said in a post with the hashtag #JusticeForOurDaughter#JusticeforRGKar.

In a video posted on Facebook, the parents said, four months passed after the August 9 crime but it was not yet known 'what had happened to our daughter' that night.

'First, Kolkata Police were investigating. But as we did not have faith in their probe, we moved court to hand over the probe to central agencies. Now CBI is probing. But nothing much was known in these months. We thereby urge everyone to stand by us,' they said.

On August 9, the body of the on-duty woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following which junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.