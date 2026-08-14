RG Kar case: 'Chor, chor' chants as mob attacks TMC ex-MLA Nirmal Ghosh

Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh faced a mob assault following his arrest in West Bengal concerning the alleged "hurried cremation" of an RG Kar hospital doctor, sparking renewed political controversy and public outrage over the unresolved aspects of the 2024 rape and murder case.

IMAGE: Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh being taken to a court in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, August 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh was assaulted by a mob in North 24 Parganas after his arrest in the RG Kar hospital doctor's "hurried cremation" case.

Another accused, former TMC councillor Sanjib Mukherjee, also faced public anger and physical attacks while being escorted by police.

The arrests stem from a fresh complaint by the victim's father, alleging Ghosh's influence in forcing the cremation against the family's wishes.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari praised the police for the arrests, while minister Agnimitra Paul called for an investigation into possible involvement of former CM Mamata Banerjee.

The case relates to the 2024 rape and murder of an RG Kar hospital doctor, where a civic volunteer was convicted, but the victim's family believes a larger conspiracy remains unresolved.

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who was arrested from Odisha a day ago over his alleged involvement in the "hurried cremation" of the raped-murdered RG Kar hospital doctor, was assaulted by a mob outside a police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

Ghosh was greeted with blows and kicks by the crowd when security personnel were escorting him to a prison van outside the Khardah police station to take him to Barrackpore sub-divisional court for production.

A visibly distraught Ghosh was also pelted with footwear, eggs and even muck by the mob despite the tight cordon of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who covered his head with a helmet to minimise damage caused by the attack.

Mob Assaults Former MLA Nirmal Ghosh

At the Barrackpore court, the TMC leader was also greeted with "chor, chor" slogans by another group of people waiting for him, even as the police rushed the accused to the court lock-up.

A similar treatment was also meted out to another accused Sanjib Mukherjee, the victim family's neighbour and a former TMC councillor of the Panihati municipality, when the police personnel attempted to guide him towards the vehicle meant to transport him to the court.

Mukherjee, who is known to be a close aide of Ghosh, was allegedly present at the Panihati crematorium when the doctor's body was taken there following autopsy procedures.

The former TMC councillor was arrested on Thursday.

The third accused in the case, former Panihati municipality chairman Somnath Dey, remains absconding, police said.

Key Accused in Hurried Cremation Case

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday praised the Barrackpore police commissioner for arresting Ghosh and his aide.

"On a complaint lodged by RG Kar victim's father, Barrackpore police hunted down two (accused), and the other absconding accused will be arrested soon," Adhikari said.

Police are likely to pray for a 14-day remand of the two arrested TMC leaders once they are produced before the magistrate later in the day, sources said.

Stains of muck and egg were visible on Ghosh's white kurta and Mukherjee's shirt when they were moved to the court lock-up.

The suspects were arrested after the deceased's father lodged a fresh complaint on Monday, which was subsequently converted into an FIR, alleging that Ghosh was among the three who had exerted his influence as then sitting Panihati MLA and forced the "hurried cremation" of his daughter's body against the family's wishes.

The complaint was lodged a day after the chief minister had directed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to launch a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation, an aspect that remained outside the ambit of the ongoing CBI probe in the case.

The CM's direction came when he was attending a memorial programme for the victim doctor on Sunday on her second death anniversary.

The parents of the victim had alleged that the cremation was carried out in undue haste under the supervision of the former MLA and the other accused to prevent the possibility of a second autopsy which could have unearthed vital insights into their daughter's rape and murder.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Responding to the day's development, minister Agnimitra Paul said that while the role of the arrested leaders in destroying evidence should be unearthed by the investigators, they should also look into the possible involvement of then chief minister Mamata Banerjee in this connection.

"Mamata Banerjee had said she was in constant touch with her party leaders and hospital authorities while she was returning from Jhargram by road on the day of the crime.

"She could have instructed them to stop the post-mortem from taking place after sundown and could have told them to wait for the next morning. She did not. Instead, she did everything to ensure the crime was covered up," Paul claimed.

"I feel if leaders like Nirmal Ghosh are arrested, the former CM should also be booked," she added.

Background of the RG Kar Hospital Case

The shocking rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital postgraduate resident doctor on August 9, 2024, had sparked nationwide protests, including a 42-day strike held by junior doctors of state-run hospitals, demanding a thorough probe into the incident and adequate security on campuses.

A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was convicted of the rape and murder, and sentenced to imprisonment for life.

Despite the conviction, the victim's family has alleged that the larger conspiracy behind the crime remains unresolved, with several individuals allegedly involved in it yet to be brought within the police net.