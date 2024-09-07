News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Revolt in Haryana Cong as ticket aspirant quits, to fight as independent

Revolt in Haryana Cong as ticket aspirant quits, to fight as independent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 07, 2024 22:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after it announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana assembly polls, the Congress faced rebellion as party leader Rajesh Joon, whose candidature was ignored from Bahadurgarh, on Saturday quit the party and announced to fight as an independent.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal and others during the party central election committee meeting to discuss the upcoming Haryana elections, in New Delhi, September 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party has fielded sitting MLA Rajendra Singh Joon from the Bahadurgarh seat.

Rajesh was the ticket aspirant from the Bahadurgarh assembly segment, which is in Jhajjar district.

 

"I will fight the election as an independent," Rajesh told reporters in Bahadurgarh.

He said that he took this decision after consulting his supporters, who asked him to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Rajesh said that he would file his nomination papers on September 11, adding he has started his poll campaign for contesting the elections.

He said he was "cheated" as his candidature was ignored and claimed that he was "used and thrown".

Rajesh had unsuccessfully contested the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment as an independent candidate in the 2014 assembly polls. In the 2019 assembly polls, he withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Rajendra Joon.

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Of the 28 sitting MLAs which the party has in the present assembly, the Congress on Friday re-nominated 27 of them while it is yet to declare its Israna seat, from where it has a legislator.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress had 31 MLAs, but later on party legislator Bhavya Bishnoi had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is a legislator from the ruling party.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Third factor could be hidden factor in Haryana polls
Third factor could be hidden factor in Haryana polls
Hours after first Haryana list, BJP faces rebellion
Hours after first Haryana list, BJP faces rebellion
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
PIX: Purcell-Thompson win US Open men's doubles
PIX: Purcell-Thompson win US Open men's doubles
Paralympics: Navdeep and Simran make history in Paris
Paralympics: Navdeep and Simran make history in Paris
Puja Khedkar sacked from IAS over quota fraud
Puja Khedkar sacked from IAS over quota fraud
Air India's losses down 60% at Rs 4,444 cr in FY24
Air India's losses down 60% at Rs 4,444 cr in FY24

More like this

Cong fields Vinesh from Julana seat in Haryana polls

Cong fields Vinesh from Julana seat in Haryana polls

Can Cong Repeat LS Success In Haryana?

Can Cong Repeat LS Success In Haryana?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances