Reversing BEST bus hits vehicles, injures pedestrian in Mumbai

A reversing BEST electric bus in Mumbai's Bhandup area injured a pedestrian and damaged multiple vehicles, raising concerns after a similar fatal incident last month.

IMAGE: Last month, a man was killed and six others were injured after a BEST electric bus rammed into two cars and several other vehicles in the city's Dadar area. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A 43-year-old pedestrian was injured in a BEST electric bus accident in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

The reversing bus went out of control, hitting three motorcycles, an autorickshaw, and the pedestrian.

The injured pedestrian, Atul Anand Padve, suffered minor leg injuries and received hospital treatment.

This incident follows another fatal accident involving a BEST electric bus in Dadar last month.

A 43-year-old pedestrian was injured after a reversing BEST electric bus hit him and four vehicles in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

As per preliminary information, the accident occurred in Konkan Nagar at around 8.30 am, they said.

The bus, belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport civic undertaking, apparently went out of control while reversing and rammed into three parked motorcycles and an autorickshaw before hitting the pedestrian, police said.

Atul Anand Padve, a local resident, suffered a minor leg injury and was rushed to M T Agrawal Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Last month, a man was killed and six others were injured after a BEST electric bus rammed into two cars and several other vehicles in the city's Dadar area.