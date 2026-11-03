Revenue Team Attacked During Illegal Mining Raid In Sultanpur

A revenue department team conducting a raid against illegal mining in Sultanpur faced a violent attack, leaving officials injured and prompting authorities to vow stringent action under the Gangsters Act.

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Key Points A revenue department team was attacked by illegal miners in Sultanpur district on Monday night.

A naib tehsildar suffered a fractured leg, and two lekhpals were also injured during the raid.

The incident occurred in Ramnagar Imaliya village during a surprise inspection of illegal mining activities.

Two individuals have been detained, one truck seized, and two FIRs registered following the attack.

Authorities have stated that stringent action, including under the Gangsters Act, will be taken against those involved.

A revenue department team was allegedly attacked by people involved in illegal mining during a raid in Sultanpur district, leaving a naib tehsildar with a fractured leg and two lekhpals injured, officials said on Tuesday.

Illegal Mining Raid Turns Violent

The incident took place late Monday night in Ramnagar Imaliya village under Kotwali Nagar police station limits.

District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh said a revenue team, accompanied by mining department officials, had been sent for a surprise inspection following information about illegal mining in the area.

The team found that illegal mining was taking place, he said. When a bulldozer and trucks allegedly tried to flee, the officials intervened, following which those involved in the mining attacked them, Singh said.

Naib Tehsildar Dharmendra Yadav and lekhpals Kunwar Brijesh Singh and Sumit Kumar sustained injuries and were taken to the district hospital, officials said.

The DM said two people were detained for questioning soon after the incident, a truck was seized and two FIRs registered.

He said stringent action, including under the Gangsters Act, would be taken against those involved.