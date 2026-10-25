Revenue Official Murdered In Ranchi Home

Police in Ranchi have launched a detailed investigation into the murder of revenue official Lakshmikant Munda, who was found dead at his home on Sunday, with a Special Investigation Team formed to probe all angles.

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Key Points A 40-year-old revenue department official, Lakshmikant Munda, was allegedly killed at his house in Ranchi on Saturday.

The incident came to light when Munda did not report to office and was unresponsive to calls on Sunday.

Police found injury marks on the victim's head and the CCTV DVR missing from the house.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder from all angles, including robbery and old enmity.

Former chief minister Arjun Munda met the victim's family and demanded an impartial probe.

A 40-year-old revenue department official was allegedly killed at his house in Jharkhand's Ranchi by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway

The incident occurred in Tetar Tola within Namkum police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmikant Munda, a resident of Bundu Block, who was posted at the Argora Circle Office as a revenue sub-inspector, they said.

"Munda was attacked and killed by unidentified persons at his house. The incident came to light when he did not reach office, and was not responding to phone calls. Post-mortem examination of the victim will be conducted on Sunday," Namkum police station officer-in-charge Ramnarayan told PTI.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the murder, and are investigating the case from all angles, including robbery and old enmity, he said.

Injury marks were found on the victim's head, while the DVR containing the CCTV footage of the house was missing, the officer added.

"An SIT is probing the matter, and the culprits will soon be nabbed," Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami told PTI.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda met the victim's family members at RIMS and expressed condolences.

He demanded an impartial probe into the case and strict action against the culprits.

"If a government official is not safe in his house in the state capital, who will assure security to the common citizens of the state?" Munda said.