The Jharkhand assembly has passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, citing a potential annual revenue loss of Rs 13,000 crore that could severely impact the state's crucial welfare and development programmes.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses during the Special Session at the legislative assembly, in Ranchi, November 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Jharkhand assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated the amended Act could lead to an annual revenue loss of approximately Rs 13,000 crore for the state, impacting welfare programmes.

The ruling JMM and its allies criticised the Centre for not consulting mineral-rich states and alleged the Act serves capitalist interests.

Opposition BJP members staged a walkout, arguing the amendment was for public welfare and that the state government's revenue loss figures were misleading.

The assembly also passed a resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing irregularities.

The Jharkhand assembly on Thursday passed a resolution, seeking the withdrawal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

Jharkhand's Stance On Amended Mines Act

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier moved the resolution in the assembly, and claimed that the implementation of the Act could cost the state around Rs 13,000 crore in annual revenue.

The assembly passed the resolution by voice vote, amid a walkout by members of the opposition BJP.

Soren said the amendment, passed by Parliament in August, would adversely affect the state's financial position and hamper its ability to fund welfare and development programmes.

"The implementation of this Act is expected to result in a substantial annual revenue loss of around Rs 13,000 crore for the state government, which will create difficulties in securing the necessary funding for the state's social security, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development and other public welfare schemes," he said.

Soren said the state government currently collects around Rs 13,000 crore annually through cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, which is used to finance socio-economic development and welfare programmes.

With the amended MMDR Act coming into force, the state government would no longer be able to impose any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, he said.

Allegations Against Centre's Mineral Policy

"The Act tied our hands when we demanded compensation in lieu of mining. The BJP is filling the coffers of traders by allotting them mines," the CM alleged.

The amended mines law was against the tribals, poor and Dalits, and it served the interests of capitalists and traders, he asserted.

"The Centre is selling the country's assets, but it failed to pay Rs 1.36 lakh crore in lieu of coal mining to Jharkhand," Soren said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to reconsider or withdraw the amendment, arguing that Jharkhand's constitutional and financial powers should remain intact.

Jharkhand accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's mineral resources, according to official estimates.

JMM legislator Kalpana Soren, the wife of the CM, also criticised the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand was being denied its due share of benefits from its mineral resources.

"Coal companies hold more than 2 lakh acres of land in Jharkhand, but minerals extracted here fuel growth elsewhere. We need to alleviate the condition of the indigenous people here," she said.

She alleged that the Centre had not consulted mineral-bearing states such as Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh before amending the Act.

"The Act is a conspiracy to weaken Jharkhand's financial prospects and restrict us from fulfilling people's aspirations after they reposed great faith in us and gave us a massive mandate in the elections," she alleged.

"Jharkhand is not a colony of the Centre for exploiting its resources. We know how to snatch our rights, and we will fight for our constitutional rights," she said.

Opposition's Counter-Arguments And Electoral Roll Debate

The CM also questioned the process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "We are not against the SIR exercise… Around 63 lakh voters were issued notices in Jharkhand. Names of several electors, who are alive, got included in the list of the deceased," he said.

The deadline for publication of the final SIR list in the state was extended to December 22 "after the process was exposed", he claimed.

The assembly had on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the SIR, demanding its immediate halt and a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated in consultation with political parties to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi questioned why the JMM-led coalition had remained "silent" in Parliament when the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill was passed.

"Had Rahul Gandhi and the opposition played their role in Parliament, this drama would not have been required. The amendment to the Bill was made keeping the welfare of people in mind," he said.

Marandi alleged that the state government was misleading people by projecting an annual revenue loss of Rs 13,000 crore due to the amendment.

"After implementation of cess on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, the state received Rs 1,379.29 crore in 2024-25, Rs 7,487.92 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 7,122 crore till October in 2026-27. Where did the figure of Rs 13,000 crore come from," he asked.

Marandi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to ensure equitable development across states through the amendment to the MMDR Act.

Revenue from minerals across states had risen from Rs 25,006 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,14,549 crore in 2025-26, he said.

"Jharkhand's annual revenue from its minerals is around Rs 18,000 crore, while neighbouring Odisha gets Rs 46,710 crore annually. This is due to the state's inactivity. Out of 49 iron ore mines, only six are operational. Similarly, out of 13 mineral blocks, only five are operational," he alleged.

Legislators Debate Impact Of Mines Act

Participating in the debate, RJD MLA Suresh Paswan accused the Centre of undermining Jharkhand's interests through the amendment and demanded its withdrawal.

"Otherwise, we will stop the transportation of minerals from Jharkhand," he said.

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Arup Chatterjee also opposed the amended law, saying it would cause huge financial losses to the state.

State Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore claimed that the Centre occupied over 2.5 lakh hectares of Jharkhand through the amended Act. "The land covers around 400 villages and they are directly impacted by mining of coal companies," he stated.

Marandi, however, said Kishore was "misleading" people with such remarks.

"From the finance minister's statement, it appears as if the Centre has taken over the land for its own use. The state government is not able to check mineral theft and could not protect people displaced from their lands," he alleged.

Thereafter, BJP MLAs staged a walkout around 4 pm.

The assembly was adjourned sine die after approval to the resolution against the amended mines law.