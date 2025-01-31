HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Revealed! How much money BJP spent on 2024 elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 31, 2025 16:50 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the expenditure report submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the release of the BJP election manifesto during its unveiling ceremony ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters in New Delhi, April 14, 2024 as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party president JP Nadda look on. Photograph: ANI Photo

Of the total amount, Rs 884.45 crore was spent on general party propaganda, while Rs 853.23 crore was allocated for candidate-related expenses.

Around Rs 611.50 crore was spent on media advertisements that included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMS campaigns, and promotional content across cable, websites, and TV channels.

The party also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings, and flags to bolster its election outreach.

 

Additionally, the BJP's expenditure on public meetings, processions, and rallies, including arrangements for stages, audio setups, barricades, and vehicles, stood at Rs 19.84 crore.

Campaign-related travel expenses formed another significant portion of the party's budget.

The travel expenditure of star campaigners authorised by the party's central headquarters amounted to Rs 168.92 crore, while Rs 2.53 crore was spent on the travel of other party leaders.

The BJP, which secured a third consecutive term in the general elections, heavily relied on mass outreach and publicity campaigns, as evident from its spending patterns.

Additionally, the gross receipts from the date of announcement of state elections to the date of their completion were Arunachal Pradesh Rs 5,552.57 crore, Sikkim Rs 5,552.41 crore and Odisha Rs 5,555.65 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
