Reunite Arif and sarus crane, their story is special: Varun Gandhi

Reunite Arif and sarus crane, their story is special: Varun Gandhi

Source: PTI
April 12, 2023 12:20 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Varun Gandhi on Wednesday pitched for the release of a sarus crane from sanctuary and reuniting it with Arif Khan, who had recused and nursed the bird for around a year before the forest department took it away citing laws.

Their story is special, Gandhi tweeted with the video of the crane fluttering around excitedly in its enclosure while looking at Arif, a resident of Mandkha village of Amethi district, who visited it recently in Kanpur zoo.

 

Their happiness at seeing each other underscores the innocent and sacred love between the two friends, he said.

This beautiful bird is meant to fly freely and not to live in a cage, Gandhi added.

"It (bird) should be restored its sky, freedom and friend," the Pilibhit MP said.

Authorities had intervened after the happy videos of the sarus crane and its rescuer went viral and took away the bird, arguing that it was unlawful for anyone to keep the bird in his or her possession. They had also started legal proceedings against him.

The story has taken a political turn as opposition Samajwadi Party has come to Khan's support and criticised the government action.

Source: PTI
 
