Gurugram Teacher Murder: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Suspect

Gurugram police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the strangulation murder of a 75-year-old retired teacher, Madhu Sharma, as investigations continue into the motive behind the heinous crime.

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Key Points A 75-year-old retired teacher, Madhu Sharma, was found strangled to death in her New Colony, Gurugram home.

Police arrested 22-year-old Suraj Gupta, a construction worker, in connection with the murder.

Gupta confessed to entering Sharma's house and strangling her, with police probing the motive, including potential theft.

Residents heard screams and found Sharma dead after witnessing a man enter her house.

An FIR has been registered, and the post-mortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.

A 75-year-old retired teacher was allegedly strangled to death inside her home in New Colony here, with police arresting a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder, officials said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Madhu Sharma, who had been living alone at House No. 180-B in New Colony for several years. She had retired from teaching in Delhi, police said.

The accused, identified as Suraj Gupta, a native of Samastipur district in Bihar, presently lived in Madanpuri, Gurugram, and worked in preparing iron reinforcement structures for construction projects, they said.

Investigation Begins Into Teacher's Demise

Police received information about the murder on Sunday evening and reached the spot, where Sharma was found lying dead near the door of her house. The body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, police said.

According to the complaint, a resident saw a man approaching Sharma's house around 8.15 pm. The man stood outside for some time, looked around and then entered the house. Soon afterwards, the resident heard screams and cries coming from inside and, along with other residents, entered the house, where they found Sharma lying dead near the door of a room, police said.

An FIR was registered at New Colony police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that Sharma died due to strangulation, police said.

Accused Arrested And Confesses

Gupta was arrested near Laxmi Bazaar Park in Pratap Nagar on Monday, they said.

"While investigating, the accused Suraj Gupta was arrested today near Laxmi Bazaar Park, Pratap Nagar, Gurugram. The accused confessed that he entered the deceased's house and strangled her to death. We are questioning the accused while considering all aspects related to the murder, and efforts are being made to ascertain the motive," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Police said they were probing all aspects of the case. A possible theft motive was being examined, but it had not yet been established, they added.