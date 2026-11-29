A 73-year-old retired priest, Fr John Bosco, has been arrested in Perumbavoor, Kochi, under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy on November 17, sparking concerns about child safety.
Key Points
- A 73-year-old retired priest, Fr John Bosco, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy near Perumbavoor.
- The alleged incident occurred on November 17 while the boy was playing near the former priest's house.
- Perumbavoor police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint.
- Fr Bosco was arrested on Saturday after a preliminary investigation and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
A retired priest was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy near Perumbavoor, police said on Sunday.
The arrested person was identified as Fr John Bosco (73), a retired priest and a native of Onakulam.
According to police, the accused allegedly sexually harassed the boy on November 17 while he was playing near the former's house.
Following a complaint from the boy's family, Perumbavoor police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
After a preliminary investigation, police arrested Bosco on Saturday.
He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police added.