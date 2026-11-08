Son Of Retired Police Officer Arrested For Threatening Neighbour With AK-47

Srinagar Police have arrested the son of a retired deputy superintendent of police for allegedly threatening a neighbour with an AK-47 rifle, sparking an investigation into the weapon's origin and the PSO's involvement.

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Key Points Police in Srinagar arrested Junaid Ahmad Band, son of a retired DySP, on Sunday for allegedly brandishing an AK-47 rifle.

The accused reportedly threatened his neighbour in Srinagar's Saderbal area, with the incident highlighted by a social media post and video.

An FIR has been registered, and authorities are investigating the role of the personal security officer whose official weapon was allegedly used.

Police on Sunday arrested the son of a retired police officer for allegedly brandishing an assault rifle to threaten his neighbour in Srinagar's Saderbal area.

Investigation Underway In AK-47 Threat Case

The issue was highlighted through a social media post in which a neighbour of the retired deputy superintendent of police pleaded with authorities to ensure his safety.

The social media post included a video in which the accused was allegedly brandishing an AK-47 rifle outside the neighbour's house.

"With reference to a social media post alleging threatening of neighbours with an AK-47 at Saderbal, Hazratbal, Srinagar Police has already taken cognizance and registered FIR No. 123/2026 under relevant sections of law at Police Station Nigeen. The accused, Junaid Ahmad Band, son of a retired DySP, has been taken into custody," police said in a statement here.

A police spokesperson said the incident allegedly involved the official weapon of the personal security officer (PSO) deployed with the retired police officer.

"The role of the PSO and all circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," he added.