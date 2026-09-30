Retired IAS Officer Found Murdered In Bhopal, Househelp Missing

The tragic murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal in Bhopal has led to a police investigation focusing on a missing househelp and ignited a political debate over the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

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Key Points Retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was found murdered in his Bhopal residence, with his throat slit.

Police suspect the involvement of his househelp, Varun, who had been employed for only two days and is currently missing.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured swift action, instructing the DGP to monitor the high-profile case.

Opposition leaders, including Umang Singhar and Jitu Patwari, have strongly criticised the state's law and order situation following the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, with police examining all angles, including personal grudge, robbery, and CCTV footage.

A 70-year-old retired IAS officer was found dead with his throat slit at his home in Bhopal on Wednesday, with the police suspecting the involvement of his househelp, who is missing, officials said.

Investigation Underway In Bhopal Murder

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences over the murder of the former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rakesh Agarwal, stressing that the guilty won't be spared, while the Congress targeted the state government over the "law and order situation" in Bhopal.

Assistant Police Commissioner Ankita Khatarkar told reporters that the police received information about the alleged crime, which took place in Suraj Nagar within the jurisdiction of the Ratibad police station area, at around 5 am.

Agarwal lived in the house with his wife. At the time of the incident, she was asleep in another room, the official said.

Suspect Identified As Missing Househelp

Khatarkar said that preliminary investigations pointed to a domestic help named Varun, who had joined two days ago and has been missing since the incident.

She said police and crime branch teams are trying to trace the missing help.

The official said that the police are investigating every angle to determine whether the murder was linked to a personal grudge, robbery, or some other dispute.

She said a forensic team had collected evidence from the scene, while CCTV footage from the surrounding area was also being examined.

CM Yadav Assures Swift Action

In a post on X, CM Yadav termed Agarwal's death "unfortunate" and expressed condolences to the victim's family.

"The Director General of Police has been instructed to monitor the case. The state government is fully sensitive to this matter. The culprits will be identified and legal action will be taken. No culprit will be spared," he said.

Opposition Criticises Law And Order

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Umang Singhar, said that the murder of a retired IAS officer in his home in the state capital has exposed the law and order situation in MP.

He said, "Criminals are getting emboldened under the BJP government, and people are not safe even in the capital, Bhopal. Law and order has completely collapsed under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav."

When a retired IAS officer is not safe in his own home in the capital, who will take responsibility for the safety of the general public, he asked.

Singhar said CM Yadav cannot escape accountability by "leaving the state at the mercy of criminals".

MP state Congress president Jitu Patwari also targeted the CM, who heads the state's Home Department.

"Even after achieving the 'distinction' of being the country's 'most unsuccessful Home Minister', if there is no improvement in power, system, and government, then your entire apparatus has become 'vile and shameless'!" he wrote on X.