Retired Army jawan among 2 held for espionage in Assam

Assam Police, acting on central agency intelligence, has arrested two individuals, including a retired army jawan, for allegedly passing sensitive security information to Pakistan, raising concerns about national security.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Assam Police arrested two individuals, including a retired army jawan, for allegedly passing security information to Pakistan.

The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs from central agencies and Military Intelligence.

One of the accused, Abhishek Kumar Singh from Bihar, was allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative.

Incriminating evidence, including mobile phones and SIM cards, was recovered during the operation in Guwahati.

Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about the alleged espionage activities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said two persons, including a retired army jawan who was re-employed on a contractual basis, were arrested for allegedly passing security-related information to Pakistan.

Espionage Allegations And Arrests

Based on information provided by the central agencies, the arrests were made, he said.

"Today, as per input of central agencies, the Assam Police arrested two persons. One is a retired army jawan but currently working on a contractual basis with the army," he said at a press conference, when asked about an espionage-related arrest which was shared with the media through a police statement.

"It has been alleged that they were in touch with Pakistan and were giving information about army movement. We will hand them over to the central agencies," Sarma added.

According to initial reports, the two were honey-trapped by those who were extracting the information from them, the chief minister said.

Investigation Details And Suspect Identification

Earlier on Sunday, an Assam Police statement said the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Bihar resident, who was staying in a rented accommodation here, for alleged espionage-related activities.

Preliminary investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in such activities, including passing secret information concerning security forces to a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO), it said.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Kumar Singh, hails from Purba Champaran in Bihar.

The police said that a preliminary input about the suspect was shared by Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps' Military Intelligence.

The STF, working in coordination with the Sonitpur police, collected further information on Singh, suspected to be involved in anti-national activities under the instructions of a PIO.

"Based on the information, during the intervening night of October 3 and 4, the Assam STF conducted an operation and apprehended the 31-year-old man from a rented house in Guwahati," the police said.

During the operation, a mobile phone, SIM cards and incriminating documents were recovered from his possession.

"Further investigation is underway," the statement added.