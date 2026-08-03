Retired IAF officer moves SC against Sansad Chalo march organisers

A retired Air Force officer has moved the Supreme Court, seeking urgent intervention and action against the organisers of the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, alleging they incited violence and continue to fuel societal acrimony.

IMAGE: Security personnel stop Cockroach Janta Party protesters during a protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A retired Air Force officer has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking urgent action against the organisers of the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

The petition alleges that the organisers incited violence and are continuing to make reckless statements, creating societal acrimony.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, has agreed to list the matter for hearing this week.

The plea also calls for a uniform national policy on arrests and FIR registrations related to the aftermath of the July 20 protest.

The 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20 saw thousands of protesters clashing with police over the NEET paper leak issue, demanding the then education minister's resignation.

A retired Air Force officer moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking an urgent hearing on his plea seeking action against the organisers of the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march for allegedly inciting violence.

The petition was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana by a lawyer appearing for the officer.

Allegations Against Organisers

The bench agreed to list the matter for hearing this week. The counsel appearing for the officer submitted that the organisers of the protest are still "fanning the fire" even though the government has been very generous.

"The organisers are making reckless statements and creating acrimony in society. The accountability of the organisers should also be fixed," the lawyer submitted.

Call for Uniform Policy

The petition has also sought a uniform national policy regarding arrests and registration of FIRs in connection with the aftermath of the July 20 protest.

Thousands of protesters, mostly youngsters, converged in central Delhi on July 20 and were met by police teargas and lathi-charge as they tried to scale barricades to march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.