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'Restoring legacy': US drops 'Indo' from Indo-Pacific Command

By Sagar Kulkarni
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June 17, 2026 10:35 IST

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Discover why the US Department of Defence has reverted the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command back to the US Pacific Command, honouring its historical legacy and reaffirming its unchanged mission across a vast region including India.

US Indo-Pacific Command

IMAGE: The US Pacific Command was renamed as the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018 during US President Donald Trump's first term in office. Photograph: @INDOPACOM/X

Key Points

  • The US Department of Defence has restored the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to the US Pacific Command.
  • This decision reverses an eight-year-old change made in 2018 under President Donald Trump.
  • The restoration honours the command's deep historical roots, established in 1947 by President Harry S. Truman.
  • The command's vast area of responsibility, stretching from the US West Coast to India's western border, remains unchanged.
  • Its fundamental mission to maintain a free and open theatre with allies and partners also continues without alteration.

The US has restored the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to the US Pacific Command, reversing an eight-year-old decision.

The US Department of Defence announced the decision on Tuesday, stating that the designation honours the Command's deep historical roots, established in 1947 by then-President Harry Truman.

The US Pacific Command extends from the US West Coast to India's western border. "Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands," the Department of Defence said in a statement. 

Historical Significance Of The Pacific Command

The US Pacific Command was renamed as the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018 during US President Donald Trump's first term in office. "Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," the Department of Defence said.

"From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships," it said.

Unchanged Mission And Area Of Responsibility

USPACOM's vast area of responsibility â spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India, remains the same, the statement said. The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theatre alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged, the Department of Defence said.

In 2018, then-Defence Secretary James Mattis had said that the name was changed to Indo-Pacific Command in recognition of the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific oceans. The command stretches "from Bollywood to Hollywood, and from penguins to polar bears," and plays an important part in America's National Defence Strategy, Mattis had said in 2018.

Sagar Kulkarni in Washington
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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