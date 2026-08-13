Restaurants dish out special Independence Day menus

This Independence Day, hotels and restaurants across India are celebrating the nation's rich culinary and cultural heritage with diverse themed menus, live entertainment, and special offers, inviting patrons to indulge in unique experiences.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hotels and restaurants nationwide are hosting special events for India's 80th Independence Day.

Culinary offerings range from regional Indian feasts like Wazwan to contemporary global fusion menus.

Establishments like THE Park New Delhi and The Claridges are featuring extensive themed brunches and food festivals.

Beyond food, celebrations include live music performances, cultural shows, and special discounts for patrons.

Many properties, especially in tourist destinations like Uttarakhand, are also offering attractive staycation packages for the long weekend.

From regional feasts and royal Wazwan to live music and special offers, restaurants and hotels in Delhi and beyond are planning to celebrate India's many flavours and cultural traditions this Independence Day.

As the country marks its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, eateries across Delhi and other states are rolling out festive menus, culinary experiences, live performances and special discounts, giving food lovers plenty to savour over the long weekend.

Culinary Journeys Across India

At THE Park New Delhi, the six-day 'Flavours of Freedom' festival, which began on August 10 and runs through August 15, takes diners on a culinary journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, with each evening spotlighting a different regional cuisine.

The menu traverses Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before moving to Jharkhand and West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Rajasthan, and the royal cuisines of Awadh, Mughal India and Kashmir.

Dishes include 'Chettinad chicken', 'Meen varuval', 'Appam with stew', 'Macher jhol', 'Litti chokha', 'Dhungar gosht', 'Rogan josh' and Kashmiri Wazwan specialities.

Similarly, The Claridges will celebrate India's rich and evolving culinary heritage with a special Independence Day brunch, 'Saffron to Sage'.

"Through 'Saffron to Sage', we wanted to showcase the depth and diversity of India's culinary heritage while giving it a contemporary expression.

"The menu brings together regional flavours, cherished recipes and modern techniques to create a dining experience that feels both familiar and fresh," said chef Ankur Gulati, executive chef at The Claridges.

The brunch unfolds as a culinary journey across the country, beginning with comforting bowls of 'Saffron almond shorba' and 'Coastal prawn and coconut broth', followed by regional small plates such as 'Paneer tikka trio', 'Mutton gilafi seekh', 'Pepper chicken fry' and 'Lemon pepper fish tikka'.

The elaborate spread also features delicacies including 'India in 4 Golgappas', 'Amritsari fish', 'Chicken sofiyani biryani' and 'Paneer Chaman', before concluding on a sweet note with treats such as 'Tiranga mousse cake', 'Mango tiranga pastry', 'Tiranga eclair', and 'Coconut jaggery freedom ladoo'.

Diverse Dining Experiences In Delhi

At Addoni's in Green Park, the celebration gets a contemporary spin with a new menu blending global flavours, European techniques and Indian influences.

The offerings include Wazwan-inspired mutton seekh with saffron butter, Saikyo miso-glazed Alaskan black cod, pepper duck curry and a chicken ghee roast bowl, alongside ingredients such as tempeh, lotus stem and scallops.

Cafe Delhi Heights is extending its Independence Day gesture beyond the weekend, announcing a '20 per cent lifetime discount' for serving and ex-servicemen across its outlets.

The offer can be availed on presentation of a valid Army ID.

At Sufiaana in Ashok Vihar, the celebrations take a Rajasthani turn, with traditional food, a puppet show and a 15 per cent discount for diners.

Music will also be a major part of the weekend, with The Piano Man lining up three special evenings of live performances, spanning 1990s nostalgia, timeless Bollywood classics and jazz.

One of the highlights will be a performance by band Lost Radio, paying tribute to two legendary voices of Indian film music -- Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar -- and revisiting songs that have become part of the country's collective musical memory, a spokesperson for the jazz club said.

Nationwide Independence Day Celebrations

The celebrations extend well beyond the capital.

Uttarakhand is leading the way, with luxury properties across the state rolling out special Independence Day offerings.

Pilibhit House in Haridwar is curating a festive brunch featuring flavours from across India, while Taj's Corbett Resort & Spa is offering a special all-day 'Tiranga' menu for the occasion.

In Mussoorie, The Tavern restaurant will spotlight Uttarakhand's rich culinary traditions with a menu featuring creatively named dishes such as 'Desh Ki Mitti Ambli', a traditional Pahadi drink, 'Three Colours of the Hills' pizza and 'Tiranga Pahadi Cheesecake'.

Further, Sayaji Hotels, with several properties across the country, is also joining the celebrations with a combination of special offers, discounts and themed buffets.

These include an innovative all-day dining offer where guests pay 'just 79 per cent of their bill' on its special multi-cuisine tricolour buffet and the 'Swaad-e-Hind' food festival at its Raipur and Indore properties, respectively.

But food is not the only thought. With the long weekend in mind, hotels and resorts, especially in the hills, are rolling out attractive staycation offers.

Eagles Nest Nature Retreat in Dharamshala is offering complimentary room upgrades, while WelcomHeritage Parv Vilas in Kasauli Hills, Solan is offering "up to 30 per cent off on luxury room bookings", along with special family packages for August 14-17.