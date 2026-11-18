A restaurant employee in Ranchi was tragically stabbed to death by a customer following a dispute over delayed food service, leading to the arrest of the accused who confessed to the fatal attack.

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Key Points A restaurant employee was stabbed to death in Ranchi on Tuesday night after an altercation over delayed food service.

The accused has been arrested and confessed to stabbing the victim, Ajay Kumar Das (36), in the neck in a fit of rage.

Police seized the blood-stained knife and the accused's clothes, and found the accused has a criminal history.

A restaurant employee was stabbed to death in Ranchi following an altercation over a delay in serving food, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who allegedly attacked the employee, has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at a restaurant in JP Market within Dhurwa police station limits around 9.40 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Das (36), a resident of Tisri in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said.

Investigation And Arrest Details

"Based on human and technical evidence, we arrested the accused following the incident. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and told investigators that he had ordered food, but the staff delayed serving it by about 15 minutes. Over this issue, an altercation took place between them and, in a fit of rage, he stabbed the deceased in the neck," Ranchi (City) SP Paras Rana told reporters.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

Police seized the blood-stained knife allegedly used in the attack and the accused's clothes.

Investigation also found that the accused has a criminal history and a case against him is pending at Dhurwa police station, he said.