Residents sleep on Mumbai beach to escape extreme heat

As Mumbai swelters under increasing heat and humidity, many slum dwellers are finding nightly refuge on Versova beach, seeking relief from their poorly ventilated homes, while the IMD forecasts fluctuating temperatures and anticipates a below-normal monsoon.

IMAGE: Making it a night out of it on Versova beach, Mumbai, June 19, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points Mumbai's slum dwellers are resorting to sleeping on Versova beach at night to escape the intense heat and humidity in their densely packed homes.

The India meteorological department (IMD) has forecasted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across interior Maharashtra, followed by a decline.

A yellow alert for isolated rainfall and thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Maharashtra, offering some relief.

The IMD predicts below-normal southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall for the country as a whole during June-September 2026.

As heat and increasing humidity grip Mumbai, several residents, mostly slum dwellers, have started spending their nights on the shores of Versova beach to get some relief from the conditions of their densely packed homes.

Most residents live in settlements near the Versova shoreline and sleep on the beach to escape the extreme heat, which becomes unbearable due to the poor ventilation in their homes.

Seeking Nightly Respite

Residents said the sea breeze provides some respite from the oppressive weather, leading many families to gather on the beach after sunset and spend the night there.

They go about their business by dawn.

Speaking to ANI, a slum dweller said, "We sleep on the beach every day to escape the intense heat. It becomes very difficult to stay inside our homes because of the heat, so we come here at night."

Another resident named Rahul told ANI that people are sleeping outdoors due to the intense heat during the summer season, and a majority of these individuals are from local slum areas, with a smaller percentage being visitors who enjoy the area and end up spending the night.

A resident from Uttar Pradesh added that people return to sleeping indoors once the rainy season begins.

WATCH MUMBAIKARS SLEEP ON THE BEACH TO ESCAPE HEAT:

Weather Forecast and Monsoon Outlook

As per the weather forecast, people are experiencing excessive heat with temperatures rising to 33 degree celcius. Maharashtra has been witnessing high temperatures in recent days.

The India meteorological department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the interior parts of Maharashtra during the next three days, followed by a gradual decline thereafter.

According to the IMD, there is likely to be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next four to five days.

The weather agency has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the Vidarbha region.

In a relief for residents reeling under the heat, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for isolated rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra.

The department has further indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into Maharashtra over the next four to five days.

The IMD, in its Long Range Forecast for the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall during June-September 2026, said that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of plus or minus four per cent, indicating below-normal rainfall during the monsoon season.