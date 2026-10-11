Two Senior Doctors Held For Ragging Leading To Student's Suicide In Surat

Two senior resident doctors have been arrested in Surat for allegedly subjecting a first-year PG medical student to systemic harassment and ragging, which led to his suicide on August 9.

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Key Points Two senior resident doctors, Dikshita Ghewaria and Hina Bhut, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the suicide of first-year PG medical student Harsh Pandya.

Harsh Pandya was found hanging in his hostel room on August 9, over two months ago.

The accused doctors allegedly subjected Pandya and nine other first-year residents to systemic harassment, humiliation, and verbal abuse for three to four months since Pandya's admission in March-April.

On August 5, the seniors reportedly detained first-year students illegally for two hours in the microbiology department's serology lab, mentally harassing them.

A high-level committee and anti-ragging committee investigated the matter, issuing show-cause notices to department faculty and recording statements.

Over two months after a first-year PG medical student died by suicide at Surat's Government Medical College, police on Sunday arrested two senior resident doctors for allegedly subjecting him and nine others to systemic harassment and ragging.

The accused doctors, Dikshita Ghewaria and Hina Bhut, were picked up after they evaded arrest following the death of Harsh Pandya, who was found hanging in his hostel room on August 9, Assistant Commissioner of Police Z R Desai said.

The police had registered a first information report (FIR) against four second-year PG students of the GMC affiliated to New Civil Hospital after Pandya was found hanging on the morning of August 9.

Arrests Made In Suicide Case

"Two of the four resident doctors were arrested on Sunday. According to the anti-ragging committee, the accused were involved in ragging Pandya, after which he died by suicide," Desai said.

The accused had been hiding at the houses of their relatives and friends and filing quashing petitions to evade arrest, he said, adding that two other accused, Nirali Vasave and Anuj Maheshwari, are yet to be arrested.

Legal Charges And Harassment Details

The accused have been booked under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official of Khatodara police station said.

As per the complaint lodged by the institute, second-year resident doctors are not permitted to assign any tasks to first-year resident doctors. However, despite this, the accused harassed 10 first-year residents of the microbiology department.

Desai said since Pandya took admission in March-April, the ragging continued for three to four months.

Details Of Alleged Ragging

The accused doctors subjected Pandya and others to humiliation and verbal abuse and lodged false complaints with the faculty, alleging that they were not performing their duties, the complaint noted.

On August 5, the seniors allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to the first-year students summoning them to the microbiology department's serology lab, where they detained them illegally for two hours, mentally harassed and humiliated them with crude remarks, the complaint stated.

Committee Investigation

A high-level committee formed to look into the matter had also issued show-cause notices to the microbiology department head Dr Sumaiya Mulla, and faculty members Dr Sangeeta Rajde, Dr Yogita Mistry and Dr Latika Purohit.

The anti-ragging committee then recorded statements of senior resident doctors, faculty members, technicians and cleaners employed at the microbiology department based on complaints from nine first-year resident doctors and the deceased student's father.

The committee noted that there was no evidence of physical abuse or that death resulted from such abuse.