Reservoir Levels Fall Amid Weak Monsoon

Water levels were even lower than the 10-year average in 27 reservoirs in eastern India and around 47 in southern India.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the Sathiyar dam amid water shortage at Palamedu area in Madurai, June 24, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points Water storage in 166 major reservoirs declined further as weak monsoon conditions continued across large parts of the country.

Reservoir storage remained below last year's levels but continued to stay above the 10-year average for the overall country.

Eastern and southern India reported several reservoirs with storage levels below their respective long-term average benchmarks.

India's cumulative rainfall deficit remained at 42 per cent between June 1 and June 25 despite recent improvement signs.

Reservoir Water Levels

Water levels in 166 reservoirs across the country continued to drop, as monsoon progress remained weak though there were signs of an uptick in rainfall in some areas.

As on June 25, water levels in the 166 reservoirs dropped to 48.405 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 50.457 bcm.

The levels were lower than last year's but better than the normal storage levels, which are based on the average storage over the past 10 years, a situation that has prevailed throughout June.

The last time water levels in the reservoirs monitored by the government were higher than last year's was during the week ended May 29.

Water levels were even lower than the 10-year average in 27 reservoirs in eastern India and around 47 in southern India.

Monsoon Update

Meanwhile, after a prolonged lull, the southwest monsoon showed some signs of picking up, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, saying that overall rainfall activity is likely to remain below normal over most parts of the country.

However, parts of south Peninsular India and northeast India, where it is likely to be normal to above normal during the week ending July 1, conditions will once again become favourable for the further advance of the monsoon from July 2 to 8.

Overall, the rainfall deficiency stood at 42 per cent for the period from June 1 to 25.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff