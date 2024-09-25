News
Reservations must stand legal scrutiny: Fadnavis

Reservations must stand legal scrutiny: Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 25, 2024 16:23 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday underlined the necessity of any reservation standing legal scrutiny as he listed key measures undertaken by the state government for the Maratha community.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fadnavis also said efforts are being made to grant the reservation to the Maratha community within the legal framework.

"Significant opportunities are being created for the Maratha community in police recruitment. Sarthi initiative has produced 12 IAS, 18 IPS, and 480 MPSC officers from the Maratha community. It is necessary to ensure that any reservation granted (by a government) is upheld in court," he said.

 

Fadnavis made these remarks while addressing a gathering of Mathadi (head-loader) workers in Navi Mumbai commemorating the birth anniversary of late Annasaheb Patil.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is an autonomous institute of the government of Maharashtra established for the education, social, and financial development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

Fadnavis' remarks come amid a hunger strike by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange demanding the induction of Marathas under the OBC category.

"To support Maratha students, a subsistence allowance of Rs 7,000 is provided by the government to those who do not secure hostel admissions and girls are granted free education," he added.

He highlighted several key initiatives and commitments to support Mathadi workers and the Maratha community.

Fadnavis said several decisions have been taken in the best interest of Mathadi workers.

He stressed the need to resolve housing issues for Mathadi workers.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government on the economic front, Fadnavis mentioned the creation of 1 lakh entrepreneurs through the Economic Development Corporation, which has disbursed loans of over Rs 8,400 crore.

He announced that the corporation would be named after Krantisurya Annasaheb Patil.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
