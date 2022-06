A team of Indian researchers, for the first time in fossil history, have discovered an egg-in-egg or abnormal titanosaurid dinosaur egg from the Bagh area in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: The double egg of a titanosaurid dinosaur.

IMAGE: The site from where the egg was dug up.

