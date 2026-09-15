LHC Experiment Unlocks Secrets Of Cosmic Ray Interactions With Earth's Atmosphere

Researchers at CERN's Large Hadron Collider have achieved a groundbreaking first by recreating high-energy cosmic ray collisions with Earth's atmospheric gases in a lab, offering unprecedented insights into interstellar particles and cosmic phenomena.

Key Points Scientists have for the first time recreated high-energy cosmic ray collisions with Earth's atmospheric gases in a lab.

The experiment, conducted at CERN's Large Hadron Collider, used oxygen and proton beams to simulate cosmic ray interactions.

This breakthrough offers a more accurate understanding of interstellar particles and phenomena like the Northern Lights, surpassing previous computer simulations.

The results, published in Physical Review Letters, significantly improve knowledge of subatomic interactions and the nature of cosmic particles.

The research involved taking millions of high-resolution photos of proton-oxygen collision outcomes to precisely measure particle behaviour.

Researchers have recreated in a lab for the first time how high-energy cosmic rays enter the Earth's atmosphere and collide with its gases.

The beautiful, scenic sky displays of the Northern Lights is one example of what happens when particles from the Sun enter the Earth's atmosphere. However, how collisions between the particles or those coming from exploding stars, or supernovae, and Earth's gases result in the Northern Lights are less well-understood, researchers said.

Simulating Cosmic Collisions At CERN

An international team of physicists forming the ATLAS Collaboration used the Large Hadron Collider -- the world's largest, most powerful particle accelerator, built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) -- and recreated how high-energy cosmic rays enter the Earth's atmosphere and collide with gases.

The results, reported in the journal Physical Review Letters, help decipher the origins of interstellar particles from the cosmos, they said, describing their approach as an "unprecedented" one, offering a clearer understanding of these "interstellar wonders".

Typically, scientists have been relying on computer simulations to unpack collision of cosmic particles with the Earth's atmosphere, but the methods have produced varied, and sometimes conflicting, results, the researchers said.

"We now have a better understanding of how particles from objects more exotic than the Sun interact with our atmosphere," Jesse Liu, a New York University assistant professor of physics who led the research, said.

"By advancing our knowledge of high-energy cosmic collisions in the Earth's atmosphere, we have taken another step to unraveling the many mysteries of our universe," Liu said.

Unveiling Subatomic Interactions

Looking at oxygen's foundational role in the Earth's atmosphere, the researchers introduced oxygen beams for the first time in the LHC and collided them with LHC-generated proton beams, which replicate the cosmic rays that emanate from supernovae.

A proton beam is made of protons stripped from ordinary hydrogen gas, consisting of molecules with two hydrogen atoms (H2). The atoms are split and enough energy is supplied such that electrons break free from the atoms' electromagnetic pull. A proton or H+ is formed when an electron is removed from a hydrogen atom, leaving behind a nucleus with only one neutron.

The results constituted the world's first measurements of cosmic rainstorms recreated in controlled-lab conditions, they said.

The researchers took millions of closeup photos of the outcomes using a 100-million-pixel camera that captures the aftermath of proton collisions that occur up to 40 million times per second. The sophisticated instrument measured the number, energies, and angles of particles made in the proton-oxygen collision to offer precise portraits of the birth of the "cosmic rainstorms".

"The published results are indeed something special because these data are unique, and in our measurements, we were able to show that our previous models for this type of interaction are actually very inaccurate," Cigdem Issever, a physicist at Humboldt-University of Berlin and one of the paper's authors, said.

"These new results significantly sharpen our knowledge of these subatomic interactions and will help us further explore the nature of cosmic particles raining from the sky," Liu said.