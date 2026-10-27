New Lumina Simulation Reveals Early Universe In Unprecedented Detail

Scientists have unveiled 'Lumina', a groundbreaking cosmological simulation that meticulously recreates the universe's first two billion years, offering an unparalleled tool to test theories of cosmic evolution against modern telescope observations.

Key Points Researchers have developed 'Lumina', a new cosmological simulation detailing the universe's first two billion years.

Lumina models the interactions of ordinary matter, dark matter, and radiation, providing an unprecedented view of cosmic evolution.

This simulation is the largest and most detailed of its kind, covering a vast volume and uniquely capturing helium reionisation.

Astronomers can use Lumina's predictions to test existing theories against observations from telescopes like JWST.

The model offers a powerful tool to potentially uncover new insights into how the universe works.

Researchers have developed a model revealing the universe's earliest chapters in "extraordinary" detail, recreating how ordinary matter, dark matter and radiation interacted during the first two billion years.

The model, published in the journal "Monthly Notices" of the Royal Astronomical Society, could give scientists a powerful new tool to test theories about how the cosmos evolved after the Big Bang, researchers said.

Unveiling The Lumina Simulation

The team, including researchers from the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard and Smithsonian in the US, have developed 'Lumina', one of the largest and most detailed simulations of the early universe.

By comparing observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), Nancy Roman Space Telescope and others with Lumina's predictions, astronomers can determine whether their understanding of the laws governing the universe remains accurate or whether new discoveries may require them to rethink existing theories, the team said.

"With JWST, the early universe has become an exciting new frontier in astrophysics," lead author Oliver Zier, a fellow at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard and Smithsonian, said.

"To understand what we are seeing with this telescope, we need to translate our theories into detailed predictions. After several years of work, with plenty of ups and downs, it is incredibly rewarding to see the simulation results and watch our predictions come to life in video," Zier said.

How Lumina Models Cosmic History

Lumina represents the largest cosmological radiation-hydrodynamics simulation ever created -- this type of simulation models how the universe's fundamental ingredients, including gas, dark matter and light, interact to form stars and galaxies.

The platform follows the first two billion years of cosmic history, tracing how the earliest galaxies emerged and transformed the vast regions of gas between them.

The simulation covers more than 100 times the volume of space modelled by previous comparable simulations, the researchers said.

It is also the first to capture helium reionisation as it occurred while allowing its effects to immediately influence the evolving universe within the model, they said.

Implications For Astronomical Research

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be building simulations like Lumina," author Aaron Smith, an assistant professor of physics at the University of Texas at Dallas, US, said.

The simulation Lumina encompasses a region equivalent to a cube roughly 1.5 billion light-years on each side, comparable to the scale astronomers can observe with today's most powerful telescopes.

"For the first time, we can follow along as both hydrogen and helium changed into their modern form across such an enormous volume of the universe, while still resolving the galaxies and other luminous objects driving that transformation," Smith said.

Astronomers have for centuries observed the night sky and developed increasingly sophisticated models to explain how stars, galaxies and other cosmic structures form. Supercomputer simulations these days allow researchers to transform those theories into detailed predictions, the team said.

When observations match predictions, confidence in existing theories grows. When they do not, scientists gain opportunities to uncover new insights about how the universe works, they said.