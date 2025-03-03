Renowned doctor found dead at Kerala farmhouse

Renowned urologist George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery, police said on Monday. He was 75.

The senior surgeon's body was found hanging at his farmhouse, which falls under the Nedumbassery police station limits, on Sunday night.

Abraham, a distinguished expert in the surgical management of complex urological disorders, was affiliated with a leading private hospital in Kochi.

According to hospital sources, Abraham had personally conducted over 3,600 renal transplant procedures.

A note was found at the farmhouse, indicating that he was unable to concentrate on his profession due to his ill health, police sources said.

Hospital sources stated that his body had been shifted to his residence in the city after a post-mortem was performed at General Hospital, Ernakulam.

Hospital staff and his patients paid their last respects to the departed doctor when his body was brought to the hospital after the post-mortem, they said.

His mortal remains will be laid to rest at the cemetery of a church in Kochi on Tuesday, they said.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.