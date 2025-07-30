Renowned British Indian economist Lord Meghnad Desai dies at 85

Lord Meghnad Desai, a renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

IMAGE: renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer Lord Meghnad Desai. Photograph: ANI Photo

He is believed to have passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a health issue, sources close to the family in London indicated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the Gujarat-born parliamentarian and thinker, who played a prominent role in deepening India-UK relations.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist,

Prime Minister Modi posted on social media.

"He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.

Desai, a Padma Bhushan awardee, taught economics from 1965 to 2003 at the London School of Economics (LSE) and went on to become Emeritus Professor of Economics at the institution.

In 1992, he established the Centre for the Study of Global Governance at the LSE and was also the director and founding member of the LSE's Development Studies Institute.

He joined the Labour Party in 1971 and was elevated to the House of Lords in June 1991 as Lord Desai of St. Clement Danes. He later resigned from the party in 2020 over what he said was the party's failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks and became a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

"He was a dear friend and fellow crossbench colleague, among the first Indian heritage peers in the Lords. He had a great sense of humour and was his own man, always said what he felt, and his was always the most original speech in the House. He was truly iconic, much loved and respected. He will be missed a lot," said Lord Karan Bilimoria.

As founder-trustee of the Gandhi Statue Memorial Trust, Desai worked to raise funds for a statue of Mahatma Gandhi which was inaugurated by then prime minister David Cameron at Parliament Square in London in 2015.

Fellow peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him".

"He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family's strength to cope with this loss," said Lord Ranger.

Baroness Usha Prashar, another fellow British Indian peer, described it as an extremely sad loss.

He was a great intellectual, a renowned economist who will be sorely missed for his deep insights, forthright views and sense of humour. At heart, he was a very, very kind man. He will be deeply missed in the House of Lords, said Prashar.

Beyond politics, Desai was also an author of several books, including Nehru's Hero Dilip Kumar, the biography of the star whom he dubbed the greatest actor not just in Hindi cinema but on a global scale.

The 1928 Institute, secretariat of the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), paid tribute to the towering intellect.

For decades, he was central to the UK-India relationship, with many initiatives that exist today owing much to his vision and leadership, the British Indian think tank said in a statement.

A driving force within the APPG on India, his tireless efforts strengthened cross-cultural ties and understanding. Beyond his public achievements, Lord Desai was a generous mentor whose warmth, humility, and brilliance inspired countless people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were fortunate to know him, it said.